SC Chamber Announces 2019 Best Places To Work In South Carolina

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the 2019 Best Places To Work in South Carolina.
To identify the state’s top-notch employers, the South Carolina Chamber partnered with the publishers of SCBIZ and the Best Companies Group for the 14th consecutive year to conduct the state’s most thorough, comprehensive selection process.
Among the 75 companies named, 35 are State Chamber Members, which are noted below by an asterisk (*).
Awards for each honoree will be presented at an annual banquet, presented by Colonial Life, on August 1 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
“Businesses succeed because of their employees,” South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “The State Chamber is proud to recognize so many great companies and congratulate them for creating a positive work environment. Successful businesses value their employees and these companies get it.”
The best places to work in South Carolina are:
LARGE EMPLOYER CATEGORY (250 or more U.S. employees)
• Allure Medical
• *American Specialty Health
• *BAE Systems, INC.
• Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
• CarolinaPower
• *Charleston Water System
• *Cherry Bekaert LLP
• CPI Security
• Duck Creek Technologies
• Edward Jones
• *Hire Dynamics
• *Ingevity Corporation
• *Lexington Medical Center
• *Life Cycle Engineering, Inc.
• Marsh & McLennan Agency - Mid Atlantic
• Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
• RealPage Contact Center - Greenville
• *SC Ports Authority
• *ScanSource, Inc
• *Select Health of South Carolina
• Sentar
• *South Carolina Federal Credit Union
• *South State Bank
• *Terminix Service, Inc.
• The PURE Group of Insurance Companies
• *The Spinx Company
• T-Mobile USA
• Total Quality Logistics
• *Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
SMALL/MEDIUM EMPLOYER CATEGORY (15-249 U.S. employees)
• Advanced Technology International (ATI)
• Atlas Technologies, Inc.
• *Bauknight Pietras and Stormer, P.A.
• *Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
• *Central Electric Power Cooperative Inc
• *CF Evans Construction
• *Crawford Strategy
• *Electric Guard Dog, LLC
• Equiscript
• *Find Great People
• *First Reliance Bank
• Fortis Riders
• Haig Point Club & Community
• Hogan Construction Group
• Hudson Management Group
• HudsonMann, Inc.
• JEAR Logistics
• KeyMark
• Koops, Inc.
• *Kopis
• LimRic Plumbing Heating & Air
• Mavin Construction
• *Mount Pleasant Waterworks
• New South Construction Supply
• Omatic Software
• *O’Neal, Inc.
• Palmetto Electric Cooperative, Inc.
• *Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
• *Palmetto Technology Group
• Parrish & Partners, LLC
• PhishLabs
• *Recruiting Solutions
• *Rhodes Graduation Services Inc
• *Rhythmlink International, LLC
• Samet Corporation
• *Scott and Company LLC
• SCRA - SC Research Authority
• Softdocs
• Swampfox Technologies
• The Worthwhile Company, Inc.
• Total Beverage Solution
• TPM Inc.
• Travel Nurse Across America
• *Trehel Corporation
• Turner Agency Insurance
• *VC3
* Denotes SC Chamber of Commerce Member
