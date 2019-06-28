Midlands swim team raises money for Camp Kemo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Midlands swim team made a big splash in an effort to help kids kick cancer.
The Wildewood Woodcreek swim team hosted a carnival and “kick-a-thon” at the team pool Friday morning. Coaches with the team also raised money by letting kids pie their faces.
In total, the team raised $3,000 on Friday. All of the proceeds raised will benefit Camp Kemo, which provides summer programs for children fighting cancer along with their siblings.
While the team was able to raise a decent amount, they still need your help to reach their goal of $6,000.
To help them reach their goal, click here.
