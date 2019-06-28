Last chance to register for 31st Lake Murray Boat Parade, 1st place wins $400

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The country’s 243rd birthday is coming up next week, but some of your favorite 4th of July festivities will kick off this weekend.
It’s the 31st year for the Capital City Lake Murray Country 4th of July Fireworks Show, a staple event in the Midlands. It’s always held the Saturday before the holiday, and before the fireworks display Saturday night there’s the annual boat parade.
That’s happening at noon, Saturday. The parade begins on Bomb Island before heading towards Lake Murray and there’s still time to register for the free competition offering cash prizes. Participants are asked to decorate their boats according to an assigned theme. First place wins $400. Then at dusk, the fireworks display will begin.
Organizers say there will be several places to set up whether you’re watching from a boat or bringing blankets and chairs, Saturday night. Dreher and Spence Islands, plus the park sites at Lake Murray are all suggested areas to view the show, which organizers say you won’t want to miss.
Jayne Baker is the VP of marketing with Capital City Lake Murray Country. She says, “Our fireworks display is one of the top fireworks displays in the state and definitely a lot of visitors come in town just to see this huge fireworks display each year. We’re very proud of it. It launches from two locations on the lake – Dreher and Spence Islands, and our fireworks is also synced to a music show.”
With the event traditionally bringing large crowds to Lake Murray, DNR will be out in full force.
“Of course we encourage everyone to be safe while they’re out on the lake during the fireworks. We just want everyone to have a great time. The best view everything is of course by boat, but if you can’t view it by boat, we suggest heading to Dreher Island State Park or viewing it at the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam. It’s bigger and better every year,”said Baker.
The fireworks display will once again be synched to music, Saturday night.
Additional event details are below:
Event Details
· Time - at dusk, approximately 9:15pm
· Best firework viewing locations - Dreher Island State Park, by boat near Dreher Island and Spence Island or both parks at Lake Murray Dam.
· Chairs and blankets are allowed for picnics. NO ALCOHOL PERMITTED at any of the locations.
· Weather Permitting - The festivities will go on as scheduled unless there is lightning in the area. In the event of inclement weather and unsafe conditions, rescheduling would be announced on our partner radio stations. Notices would also be sent to the local television stations. In the event of postponement, events would be rescheduled one time to be held on Sunday, June 30th, following the same schedule.
PARK ADMISSIONS
· Dreher Island State Park - $2 for adults, $1.25 SC Seniors, FREE for children 15 years and younger (Gates close at 8pm to allow emergency vehicle access)
· Lake Murray Dam Park Sites - $3/ cars & trucks; $2/motorcycles and $5 buses. Open until they reach capacity (First come, to capacity basis)
*The walking path on the dam will also be open. (Fireworks DO NOT launch from the park sites at the dam)
· Radio Stations - tune into WTCB/B106.7 FM and WOMG/Classic Hits 98.5 for the Choreographed Patriotic Music Show. This will indicate to you the beginning of the show.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.