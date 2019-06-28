Judge in Jones trial finds closure after loss of family dog, days after its rescue on Lake Murray

“A five week old, five-day old dog—five seemed to have a little bit of a connection to the Jones kids,” he said. “I always think things happen for a reason, God kind of points you around and gets you in places you need to be, and for me, it’s a little bit of closure for me, the trial was stressful on everybody’s part, there was so much loss there, we lost a dog, and now we have a new dog, so it was a complete circle for me.”