Judge in Jones trial finds closure after loss of family dog, days after its rescue on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The judge who sat on the bench of one of South Carolina’s most horrific murder trials is finding closure, a week after his longtime dog was rescued, but later died.
Eugene Griffith Jr. sat on the bench of the two-month-long death penalty trial for Timothy Jones Jr., who was found guilty of murdering his five children and sentenced to death earlier this month.
Griffith, who has been enjoying some time off, was concerned when he noticed his 12-year-old yellow lab Jasmine was easily startled when approached.
“It became clear she was blind and when we took her to the vet, he said she likely had a stroke but it was unclear when,” Griffith said.
Patrick Griffith, Griffith’s son, got Jasmine as a birthday present when he turned eight.
“I remember she came and sat on my lap and wouldn’t move,” he said. “From there, there was just no question which one I was taking home.”
Jasmine loved the water, according to Griffith, often spending her days swimming in Lake Murray and diving for rocks.
“I’d throw one rock for her, she’d get it, we’d walk inside and we’d come back out and there were rocks all over this yard,” the younger Griffith said.
Last week, both men were out running errands when they got a phone call from an unknown number.
“He goes, I have a phone number off a dog’s collar and it has Patrick’s name on it and I picked a dog up in the middle of the lake and I said, holy Moses,” Eugene Griffith said.
The caller said he was driving a boat several hundred yards from shore and came upon a dog swimming. After bringing it on board, he realized it was blind and exhausted. He then called the phone number on the collar. Griffith picked up, rushed home, hopped in his boat and met the man with his dog, Jasmine.
“As I got closer, I think she heard my motor because her head popped up like she knew I was there,” he said.
They took her to the vet, who confirmed the stroke and provided a steroid to help Jasmine get her appetite back. Just a few days later, she passed away unexpectedly. After burying her, the father and son contemplated the idea of another dog while on a boat ride to clear their minds.
“I’ve been wanting another dog for a few months now, but I’ve just been busy with the trial,” Griffith said. “But we agreed we wanted to get another one and a friend of mine put us in contact with a breeder in Mississippi.”
The next day, Griffith and his son drove to Mississippi to pick up the puppy, a black lab later named Zeva May. When they arrived, Griffith couldn’t believe how close they were to a major piece of the Jones trial.
“I had no idea until we got out there, we were very, very close, within 15 or 20 miles from Smith County,” he said. Tim Jones Jr. was arrested in Smith County in 2014 after authorities reported him and his children missing from Lexington County for nine days.
Then, when he learned the exact age of his new pup, he said it brought everything full circle.
“A five week old, five-day old dog—five seemed to have a little bit of a connection to the Jones kids,” he said. “I always think things happen for a reason, God kind of points you around and gets you in places you need to be, and for me, it’s a little bit of closure for me, the trial was stressful on everybody’s part, there was so much loss there, we lost a dog, and now we have a new dog, so it was a complete circle for me.”
Patrick, Jasmine’s true owner, said he didn’t get a chance to meet the man who saved his dog from eventually drowning, but hopes to soon.
“I’ve never met, seen him, or talked to him, but I’d like to because she could have died then and there and I could have lost my best friend there,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.