Grants awarded to improve 16 South Carolina communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sixteen communities across South Carolina will benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $9.6 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 20,660 residents, for the following projects:
- Town of Allendale - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade $610,000
- City of Bennettsville - WWTP Gravity Sewer Line Upgrade $747,700
- City of Bishopville - WWTP Sewer Line Upgrade - Phase II $928,000
- Greenwood County - College Heights Sewer Upgrade $260,000
- Laurens County - Lydia Mills Sewer Upgrade - Phase II $750,000
- Colleton County - East Side Water Upgrade $487,500
- City of Easley - Alice Mill Sewer Upgrade - Phase I $750,000
- Town of Greeleyville - McMillan/Gibson Road Water Extension $370,510
- City of Hartsville - South Park Pump Station/Sewer Line Upgrades $750,000
- City of Inman - East Side Sewer Upgrade $750,000
- City of Lancaster - Moore Street Area Water Upgrades $481,000
- Town of Scotia - Well Generators/Backup Tank $135,485
- Town of Heath Springs - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade $749,000
- Town of Turbeville - WWTP Sewer Line Upgrade $693,700
- City of Union - West Main Street Sewer Upgrade $600,000
- Town of Whitmire - Sims Street Sewer Upgrade $566,800
“The CDBG program continues to set the table for economic development in communities across South Carolina,”Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “With this resource, and the public projects it affords, our state’s residents enjoy an improved quality of life, which is the hallmark of South Carolina as an ideal destination for business.”
S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects.
Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.
All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives: benefit low-to moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions and meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.