Former Newberry men’s hoops coach Davis takes new role at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Dave Davis has a new title and a new home.
The former head coach of the Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team was announced as the associate head coach at Winthrop on Friday.
“The opportunity to work with Pat Kelsey and his staff at Winthrop was unbelievable and the complete reason we made this move,” Davis said in a statement. “The more we talked the more excited Pam and I got to join a first class coach, husband, father and mentor to young people. Our philosophies align perfectly as we believe in family, hard work, accountability and we both love our players, like they are our own! While I consider myself one of the most passionate coaches of all time, I will be challenged daily to keep up with the pace of Coach Kelsey. The staff he has assembled is amazing and these young coaches have gone out of their way to make us feel welcome. I cannot wait get started!”
Davis coached at Newberry for the last nine seasons. While leading the Wolves, Davis posted five of Newberry’s top six win totals in program history. In total, Davis has won 486 games in 28 years as a head coach.
“There is not a more respected and well-liked college coach in America than Dave Davis, especially in the southeast,” said Kelsey in a statement. “His relationships with coaches at all levels is amazing as is the tree of coaches that he has developed under him. It is very difficult in our profession to be as successful as Dave and have no enemies. That’s why he is special. He has over 450 wins at the collegiate level and is one of the most innovative basketball minds I know. His hire is a coup for our program.”
