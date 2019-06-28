Former Newberry men’s hoops coach Davis takes new role at Winthrop

“The opportunity to work with Pat Kelsey and his staff at Winthrop was unbelievable and the complete reason we made this move,” Davis said in a statement. “The more we talked the more excited Pam and I got to join a first class coach, husband, father and mentor to young people. Our philosophies align perfectly as we believe in family, hard work, accountability and we both love our players, like they are our own! While I consider myself one of the most passionate coaches of all time, I will be challenged daily to keep up with the pace of Coach Kelsey. The staff he has assembled is amazing and these young coaches have gone out of their way to make us feel welcome. I cannot wait get started!”