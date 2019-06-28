Former correctional officer arrested on drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former corrections officer has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to an inmate.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Quitney Williams tried to bring a package wrapped in black electrical tape into Broad River Correctional Institution. Officials said the packed contained what appeared to be marijuana and six clear plastic bottles with what was believed to be alcohol.
The incident happened on June 23.
