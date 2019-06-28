First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Arrives Next Week

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast. A strong ridge of High pressure takes hold next week. This will bring us back to or just above 100 degrees. The humidity will be a big factor with this heat wave as we’ll see a Heat Index (Feels Like) of 104-107 degrees perhaps 110 – 113 degrees by the middle of the week, need to wait and see but, not out of the question. In any event, this will be the hottest temperatures of the years and will be dangerous heat for the very young, senior citizens and pets.