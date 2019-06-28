First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Arrives Next Week

Heat Wave Returns Next Week
High pressure continues to dominate our forecast. A strong ridge of High pressure takes hold next week. This will bring us back to or just above 100 degrees. The humidity will be a big factor with this heat wave as we’ll see a Heat Index (Feels Like) of 104-107 degrees perhaps 110 – 113 degrees by the middle of the week, need to wait and see but, not out of the question. In any event, this will be the hottest temperatures of the years and will be dangerous heat for the very young, senior citizens and pets.
Only isolated late day showers/thunderstorms by the weekend through next week with a rain chance of 20% - 30% at best.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights
- Humidity will make it feel like middle to upper 90s the next few days
- Big summer heat by next week with Heat Index at 104 – 107, perhaps higher.
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Fair, Lows lower 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs middle 90s
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.