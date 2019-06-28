FIRST ALERT: Alert Days are posted for the extreme heat next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking extreme heat just in time for the 4th of July! In fact, Alert Days have been posted.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking highs in the mid 90s for your weekend. Isolated storms are possible (20%).
· Next week, extreme heat moves into the Midlands.
· Alert Days are posted from Tuesday through Thursday (4th of July) for the extreme heat.
· We’re expecting highs near 100 degrees. Heat index values will be between 102 and 108.
· Rain chances are around 20-30% for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure will control our weather from offshore over the next several days, giving way to some very intense heat.
So, as we move through your Saturday and Sunday, expect highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be a little higher. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Next week, the heat will be on! High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Monday. Then, get ready! Alert Days are posted for the extreme heat from Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, we’ll likely see heat index values between 102 and 108 degrees straight into the 4th of July. Start planning early for the heat if you have any outdoor plans for the holiday! Rain chances are around 20-30% for most of the week.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Isolated Storm Early (20%). A Warm Night. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs near 100. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs near 100. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs near 100. Heat Index 100+.
