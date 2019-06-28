Bond hearing to be held for man who hit Lexington County Deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Michael Jordan Nichols', the man being charged with felony DUI for hitting a Lexington County Deputy on June 8, bond hearing has been scheduled for Friday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Nichols has been released from the hospital Friday morning and was arrested and charged with felony DUI, officials say.
Nichols crossed the center line and drove the wrong way on South Lake Drive before crashing, head-on, into Deputy Roy Hall with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy Hall was driving a county-owned car when he was hit by Nichols. Both Nichols and Hall were taken to the hospital after the collision. Nichols maintained serious injuries and Hall suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Deputy Hall is still recovering in the hospital.
