Sumter school leaders say statewide mandated teacher pay raises are a burden on the budget, public hearing Thursday

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County School District will hold a public budget hearing, Thursday night, as they work to fix a looming deficit. District leaders tell WIS-TV that mandated teacher pay raises across the state are part of the problem.
The General Assembly passed a 4% increase for teacher salaries across the board, and even more for first-year teachers. Leaders with the Sumter School District say they’re happy for our educators, but say these pay raises are also a burden on the budget.
Sumter Schools Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm says there’s something called a “teacher salary schedule,” which determines how much a teacher is paid based on years of experience and level of education. These “schedules” or pay rates are different for the district when compared to state numbers. So, while the state is providing funding for the mandated salary increases, for districts that require more money for salaries above the state average – like Sumter – it’s up to the school district to pay the difference.
Interim Superintendent Hamm says in this case the difference will cost them about $1.2 million. The district’s proposed millage increase would have covered the extra cost, but that proposal was rejected by Sumter County Council this week. Hamm says this only creates another challenge for the district already in a tough financial position, and under a fiscal emergency with the state.
“We have seen our enrollment decline, which is one of the reasons that we are in the situation we are with our budget. We, actually, have made some cuts already in terms of positions and actually have had to let a few people know that we’re going to let them go,”Hamm said.
After declining enrollment in Sumter Schools, and ongoing financial woes, the district has already made nearly $5 million in cuts, but with the 9 mills increase now rejected, the district is still short by about $200,000.
Hamm says she’s happy that Sumter teachers make higher salaries, but says the district will need some help in order to make the newly mandated pay raises a reality.
“Actually, thanks to County Council, we pay our teachers above that minimum and we were hoping that County Council would help pay us that additional expense. I think, right now we’ll go back and look at where we can make some more minor adjustments and make those so that we have a balanced budget.”
The question now is what can the district do to make up the difference.
Hamm says because they’re under a fiscal emergency, she’s sure the state is expecting a balanced budget to be presented.
Thursday’s public budget hearing is at 5:00 PM at the District Office in Sumter.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.