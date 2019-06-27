SC Democratic Party hosts watch parties for 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party is hosting watch parties throughout the state for South Carolinians to watch the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, FL.
Ten Democratic Presidential candidates kicked off the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, FL. Wednesday and 10 more will continue Thursday night. On Wednesday the following watch parties were hosted at these locations:
Wednesday, June 26
- Hosted by Julián for the Future 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 1626 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
- Cory 2020 Debate Watch Party-Columbia 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. The Gold Den, 110 Columbia Northeast Drive, Columbia, SC 29223.
- Greenville, SC Debate Watch Party with Cory’s Crew 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Connolly’s Irish Pub, 24 E Court Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
- Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 1626 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
- Black Women are Watching: June 26th and 27th Presidential Candidates Debates 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 2226 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204.
- Beto O’Rourke Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. DIG in the Park, 1049 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.
- Beto O’Rourke Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Watch parties for Thursday’s debate will be hosted at the following locations:
Thursday, June 27
- Divine 9 Debate Watch Party - Hosted by Kamala Harris for South Carolina 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM. Columbia Kamala Harris for SC Office, 1919 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201. Link to RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/charlestondems/event/99574/
- Black Women are Watching: June 26th and 27th Presidential Candidates Debates 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 2226 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 Link to RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/charlestondems/event/98094/
- Barber Shop Debate Watch Party hosted by Rep. JA Moore! - Hosted my Kamala for South Carolina 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM. Howard’s Barber Shop, 1411 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Link to RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/charlestondems/event/99701/
- Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 1626 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
- Watch Party for Joe Biden 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM. 4622 N Main St Columbia, SC 29203. Link to RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/charlestondems/event/99730/
- Lower Richland For The People Debate Watch Party - Hosted by Kamala for South Carolina 8:30 PM - 11:00 PM. 328 Willow Wind Road, Hopkins, SC 29061. Link to RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/charlestondems/event/100011/
- Greenville, SC Bernie 2020 Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM. Bernie 2020 Upstate HQ, 141 Traction St., Greenville, SC 29611. Link to RSVP: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/debate-watch-party/10332/signup?source=events-map
- Charleston, SC: Bernie 2020 Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM. The Bernie Sanders Building, 8252 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Link to RSVP: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/debate-watch-party/9278/signup?source=events-map
- 8:00 PM. Reb Zusha Kalet, 3100 Ashley Town Center Drive, Apt.310, Charleston, SC 29414. Link to RSVP: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/debate-watch-party/8510/signup?source=events-map
- Bluffton/Hilton Head SC: Bernie 2020 Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM. Home/community building, 1 Ironwood circle, Bluffton, SC 29910. Link RSVP: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/debate-watch-party/8569/signup?source=events-map
Campaigns hosting private watch parties in South Carolina ask that you RSVP to receive the addresses to their locations:
Senator Elizabeth Warren: https://events.elizabethwarren.com/?address=South%20Carolina%2C%20USA&lat=33.836081&lon=-81.1637245
Marianne Williamson: https://www.mobilize.us/marianne2020
