SC Democratic Party hosts watch parties for 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 27, 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 10:56 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party is hosting watch parties throughout the state for South Carolinians to watch the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, FL.

2020 Democratic Presidential candidates prepare for the first democratic debate (source: MSNBC)
Ten Democratic Presidential candidates kicked off the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, FL. Wednesday and 10 more will continue Thursday night. On Wednesday the following watch parties were hosted at these locations:

Wednesday, June 26

  • Hosted by Julián for the Future 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 1626 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
  • Cory 2020 Debate Watch Party-Columbia 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. The Gold Den, 110 Columbia Northeast Drive, Columbia, SC 29223.
    • Greenville, SC Debate Watch Party with Cory’s Crew 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Connolly’s Irish Pub, 24 E Court Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
  • Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 1626 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
  • Black Women are Watching: June 26th and 27th Presidential Candidates Debates 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. 2226 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204.
  • Beto O’Rourke Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. DIG in the Park, 1049 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.
  • Beto O’Rourke Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Watch parties for Thursday’s debate will be hosted at the following locations:

Thursday, June 27

Campaigns hosting private watch parties in South Carolina ask that you RSVP to receive the addresses to their locations:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: https://www.mobilize.us/peteforamerica/?address=South%20Carolina%2C%20USA&lat=33.836081&lon=-81.1637245

Senator Elizabeth Warren: https://events.elizabethwarren.com/?address=South%20Carolina%2C%20USA&lat=33.836081&lon=-81.1637245

Senator Cory Booker: https://www.mobilize.us/corybooker/?address=South%20Carolina%2C%20USA&lat=33.836081&lon=-81.1637245

Marianne Williamson: https://www.mobilize.us/marianne2020

