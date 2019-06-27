Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identifies 3 people fatally wounded in I-26 accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified three individuals who were fatally wounded in a car accident that occurred on June 24 near I-26 West near Exit 154 in Orangeburg.
Thomas Rusgrove, 37, and his two daughters Esther, 14, and Jennie, 11, died of blunt force injuries due to the collision.
The other two passengers in the car, Leslie and Ethan (mother and son), are reportedly stable in a hospital according to family members.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the accident.
