Missing person’s report filed for man connected to unsolved homicide, may have connections in South Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A (WIS) - On June 26, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) filed a missing person’s report for 28-year-old Erik McFadden, at the request of his mother.
McFadden is a critical person of interest in the unsolved homicide of 19-year-old Dashad ‘Sage’ Smith, who disappeared on November 20, 2012. A CPD Detective briefly made contact with McFadden immediately following Smith’s disappearance, but he failed to show up for a scheduled interview with police and reportedly left town. McFadden has not been seen or heard from by CPD, or even by members of McFadden’s family since that time.
McFadden was an acquaintance of Smith, who was last seen in the 500 block of West Main Street on November 20, 2012, at approximately 6:30 p.m. McFadden and Smith were planning to meet that evening, and what happened after they met remains a mystery. Smith vanished without a trace, and detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith, and that he has information vital to this case.
Initially, Smith’s case was classified as a missing person’s case, but the department reclassified the case as a homicide in November 2016. CPD detectives, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have spent countless months and hours identifying and scouring through evidence, interviews, and witness statements. Despite these efforts, the case remains unsolved.
McFadden attended Lincoln University in Oxford, Pennsylvania, from August 2009 to April 2011. Detectives believe McFadden may have traveled to, and could be living in cities such as Baltimore, MD, Joppa, MD, Lake City, SC, Columbia, SC, Atlanta, GA, New York City, NY, Rochester, NY, and potentially to other unknown locations on the West Coast.
It has been nearly seven years since Smith disappeared, but the Charlottesville Police Department is hopeful with the help of the media and continued public interest, that they can finally solve this case and bring closure to a family and community that has experienced anguish over the loss of a family member, a friend, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Therefore, Charlottesville Police is asking anyone with information about McFadden’s disappearance or Smith’s homicide case to contact Detective Regine Wright at (434) 977-3381, or their anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.
A $10,000 reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers, and an additional $10,000 is being matched by the City of Charlottesville for information leading to an arrest in Smith’s case.
