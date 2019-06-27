Missing person’s report filed for man connected to unsolved homicide, may have connections in South Carolina

McFadden was an acquaintance of Smith, who was last seen in the 500 block of West Main Street on November 20, 2012, at approximately 6:30 p.m. McFadden and Smith were planning to meet that evening, and what happened after they met remains a mystery. Smith vanished without a trace, and detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith, and that he has information vital to this case.