’A lot is in flux’ South Carolina Democratic voters eager for candidates to breakthrough

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Democratic voters are listening, but nothing is sticking.
As the “first in the south primary” Palmetto state voters get a unique chance to hear candidates speak on a local and national stage, but many engaged Democratic voters are still undecided.
"You have a small segment of party voters who are going to be committed to their candidates, but a lot is in flux and that is probably good for a lot of campaigns, " Todd Shaw, Political Science Department Chair at the University of South Carolina said.
In fact, when asked about who she supports, Delores Barber originally said she is a lifelong supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders. But, when shown an image of the other candidates, she remembered hearing from Sen. Kamala Harris and was interested in learning more about her.
Shaw said this mentality among South Carolina voters gives some of the candidates polling in the low single digits a chance."But, there has to be some real breakthrough," said Shaw. "And the breakthrough has to be through them having to convince a solid number of Democratic voters that they can beat the incumbent President...and that they can put together a coalition."
According to Shaw, voters don't always admit fiery moments are a way to get their attention, but they work.
"Voters will tell you all the time they don't like attack politics, although everyone is drawn to a fight," said Shaw.
A lot of this desire to see candidates have back and forths or fiery reactions is also because Democratic voters someone on the debate stage will eventually face President Trump one-on-one.
"If [they] are not willing to answer the question directly and take it directly to the voter, Donald Trump is going to eat them up and spit them out," said Brandon Upson.
On policy, voters see minor differences in the candidates but are mainly distinguishing candidates based on personality.
“I like candidates who are in command of the facts, and have a lot of charisma and enthusiasm for what they’re talking about,” Lydia Deflice said.
But most can't seem to find their ideal combination of policy, personality, and electability.
"What I'm looking for, I'm looking for I haven't seen yet," said Upson.
