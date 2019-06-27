Lexington man arrested, facing DUI charges following damaging collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man has been arrested following an early morning collision that disabled traffic control devices in the intersection of West Main Street and Gibson Road.
Coleman Terrapin, 24, has been charged with driving under the influence, 1st Offense.
At approximately 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Main Street because of a single vehicle collision with injuries.
According to witnesses, a red Toyota was traveling inbound on US Highway 378 when it struck a raised median on the left side of the roadway and continued into the opposite lane of travel.
The vehicle then struck an another raised median and continued straight, striking the traffic control device.
Upon arrival, officials made contact with the driver who was later identified as Terrapin. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and medical attention was received for minor injuries.
Terrapin was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center and was required to appear in Lexington County Bond Court this morning. He was given a personal recognizance bond.
