First Alert Forecast: Much hotter weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking heat index values in the triple digits in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking several days of 90s in your First Alert Forecast.
· Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.
· Storm chances are around 20% Friday through at least Wednesday.
· Even hotter weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits.
· Looking ahead, the 4th of July looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s with a chance of showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Most areas will likely be dry. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather into Friday, giving way to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. It will feel a little hotter because of the humidity.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be a little higher.
Next week, the heat will be on! High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. In fact, we’ll likely see a range between 102 and 107 degrees straight into the 4th of July. A few thunderstorms are possible for the holiday. Rain chances are around 30%.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Isolated Storm Early (20%). A Warm Night. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
