First Alert Forecast: Dog Days of Summer Arrive

Step By Step Temperatures Going Up
High pressure continues to dominate our forecast the next several days. High pressure will keep most afternoon storms away and give us daily above normal temperatures.
The heat and humidity will increase over the weekend into next week as we’ll see Highs just short of 100 degree, with a Heat Index of 105-107 degrees by Independence Day. Hopefully, things may change however, this pattern looking more likely. Welcome to Summer!
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights
- Humidity will make it feel like middle to upper 90s the next few days
- Big summer heat by next week with Heat Index at or above 100 degrees.
- Isolated storms return by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Fair, Lows lower 70s
Friday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle 90s
