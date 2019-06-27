Car crashes into building leaving 1 injured

One taken to hospital after car crashes into building
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire responded to an incident on the 5900 block of Colonial Drive before 11 a.m. Thursday after a car crashed into a building.

Officials say that the car went off the road and crashed into the building but no one inside was injured. The driver of the car was transported by EMS to a hospital. The extent of the drivers injuries are currently unknown.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

