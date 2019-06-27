All the bars in Columbia celebrating Negroni cocktail week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weekend is almost upon us and several restaurants and bars right here in Columbia are celebrating Negroni cocktail week! The event was started in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine as a way for places to make the delicious drink while also giving back to community charities that matter to them.
For those who don’t know, the Negroni drink is typically made with Campari, gin and vermouth and finished off with an orange twist.
So if you want to have a drink & give back, check out one of these places (and let us know if any are missing!)
1. Saludas, 751 Saluda Ave.
They are serving a Negroni made with Beefeater Gin, Campari and Carpano Antica
2. Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr.
They are serving 4 specialty drinks: Classic Negroni, Moon River, Key Miami and Red Hot Mexican Summer
3. Bourbon, 1214 Main St.
They are serving a Campari candied ginger Negroni
4. Motor Supply, 920 Gervais St.
Their head bartender Josh Streetman is serving 3 delicious drinks: a Jalisco Cooler, The
Classic and a Barreled Boulevardier
5. The Warmouth
They are serving 3 different Negroni drinks: The Wandering Eye, Classic and Scorched Earth
6. Sakitumi, 807 Gervais St. #103
Serving a classic Negroni
7. COA, 823A Lady St.
COA is serving 3 Negroni drinks all made with a twist - mezcal!
8. Cafe Strudel, 300 State St., W. Columbia
Serving a Negroni made with Hat Trick gin, sweet vermouth and an orange twist
9. Il Giorgione, 2406 Devine St.
Serving a classic barrel-aged Negroni
