USC professor says candidates will work to establish themselves in 1st 2020 debate

“It’s the one time you see the candidates face-to-face, nose-to-nose in some cases. Now, with 20 it’s really problematic and they’ll all want to establish themselves,"Bierbauer said. “One of the questions is going to be, do they go directly at Joe Biden? Harder to do on the first night when he’s not there. On the other hand, on the second night will there be direct attacks or will they avoid it because this is, after all, only the first debate of many.”