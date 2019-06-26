114th Annual Fire-Rescue Conference back in Columbia for week long events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association’s 114th Annual Fire-Rescue Conference is back in Columbia.
This is the second year in a row it’s back in Columbia after 32 years. It was moved to Columbia in 2018 from Myrtle Beach.
It’s one of the state’s oldest and largest yearly conventions- which brings thousands of firefighters, first responders, their families and other visitors to the capital city for a week-long training of hands on training, seminars, exhibits, contests, and family events.
The bulk of the conference will include firefighter and first responder classes and training exercises that will put participants through unique situations. Those scenarios include hazmat, active shooter, flood boat rescue and more.
This year, there are plenty of events for the public to attend. Some those events include: a barbecue taste test, a firefighter appreciation night and a stair climb of the BB&T Building in Columbia. There will also be exhibits in the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and Colonial Life Arena.
Find the full schedule of activities, register for activities, and find out how you can volunteer click here. https://firerescuesc.org/
