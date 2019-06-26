Teacher group returns to State House nearly two months after rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly two months after the May 1st rally, SC For Ed returned to the State House.
About two dozens members of the grassroots group sat up in the gallery of the House and Senate as lawmakers voted on the Governor’s budget vetoes. No education legislation or funding was up for debate, but teachers say they wanted to remind lawmakers that they’re not going anywhere.
Lisa Ellis with SC For Ed said, “Technically we’re on our summer break, we got teachers working, teachers developing themselves professionally but we want them to recognize that we want to be visible and we are watching and paying attention.”
They didn’t have as large of a group as they did in May but their message is the same. They want teachers to have a seat at the table when it comes to education reform.
Since school let out, the group has had a full agenda. “We realized we put almost two thousand miles on our cars in the last two weeks,” Ellis said.
They have been holding meetings with teachers all across the Palmetto State. Monday night they were in Greenville, Chester, and York Counties. Ellis said, “The research we have done over the last year – we are getting confirmation those are still issues schools and districts are dealing with.”
SC For Ed says they will continue to meet with lawmakers over the summer and winter months. Very soon, lawmakers plan to meet with educators who won the ‘Teacher of the Year’ in their districts to continue that discussion. Ellis said she believes something positive will come of those meetings. “We think speaking with the district teachers of the year gives them a broad perspective. It gives them a great cross-section to get research and advice from.”
SC For Ed says they have three scheduled meetings left this summer:
- July 15th in Charleston at the International Longshoremen’s Building on Morrison Drive from 5p to 7p
- July 23rd in the Spartanburg/Cherokee area
- July 24th in the Greater Columbia area at the Hunter-Gatherer Hangar starting at 6:00p
