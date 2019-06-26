Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in burglary

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in burglary
By Kiana Miller | June 26, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 6:32 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a burglary that occurred at a business in the 1100 block of Florence Highway on June 25.

A deputy arrived at the scene of the incident and noticed the front window of the business was broken and saw the suspect leave the building before he jumped a fence. The suspect was wearing a white jersey.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact Investigator Hilliard at 803-436-2008 or call Crime Stoppers at 803-436-2718.

