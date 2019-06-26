Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in burglary

Investigators are asking for the public’s help regarding a burglary at a business in the 1100 block of Florence Highway early on Tuesday, June 25. When a deputy arrived at the location he saw that the front window of the business was broken and observed the subject exit the building before he jumped a fence. The subject appeared to be wearing a white jersey. Anyone with information about this incident should call Inv. Hilliard at (803) 436-2008 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718.