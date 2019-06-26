Sumter County Council doesn’t increase millage rate for school district amid fiscal emergency

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Declining enrollment, job cuts, and a fiscal emergency all of that happening in Sumter County School Districts as they prepare for a change in leadership and look towards the next school year.
The district made a request to the county council to raise their millage rate in order to help break the deficit that the district’s budget is currently facing.
The Sumter County School district has already made job cuts to try and balance their budget, but with Sumter County Council denying to increase the millage rate allocated to the district, they’re $200,000 in the red as they start to gear up for the next school year.
“We’ve done almost five million dollars in cuts already to try to balance our budget and came into this meeting knowing, even with all those cuts, we were a little over $200,000 off,” said interim superintendent Debbie Hamm. “We’re hoping if nothing else, we might be able to get the funding for the $200,000 plus dollars.”
The district was originally requesting a millage increase of 9 mills, which district representatives said comes out to about $1.2 million dollars. After that failed to pass, one council member made a motion to just increase the millage 1.5 mills, which they say would have come out to about $206,000.
That motion failed too.
“We’ll go back and look at where we can make some minor adjustments, and make those so that we have a balanced budget,” Hamm said. “As you probably know, we are under a fiscal emergency with the state. So we’ll have to submit our budget plan to the state and get it approved.”
The superintendent-elect Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox was in the building was at that meeting, and she’s supposed to be officially starting her new position next week. Martin-Knox recognizes the hardships of the district she’s taking over but says she won’t be defeated by the county’s decision.
“I’m not discouraged,” Martin-Knox said. “We will continue to move forward and look forward to the start of the school year and what’s best for children.”
Interim superintendent Debbie Hamm told WIS that part of the reason the district is facing that deficit is because of the mandated teacher salary increase coming from the state level. She says the district applauded the state’s decision to support our teachers, but they didn’t get the state funding they needed to offset those costs.
