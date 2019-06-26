RCSD searching for 38-year-old burglary suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 38-year-old man wanted on first-degree burglary charges.
According to officials, Stacey Moshawni Harris burglarized a home on Hickory Knob Lane on July 21st.
Harris forced his way into the home and stole more than $12,000 worth of personal property.
DNA evidence collected from the scene was put into a statewide database search, which recently yielded results.
Harris is described as 5′10 and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
