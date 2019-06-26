Overturned dump truck hits business, causing power outages in South Congaree

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned dump truck rammed into a business in the 1200 block of Main street in South Congaree Wednesday afternoon, causing power outages in the area.
One person had non life threatening minor injuries. Mid-Carolina Electric Corporation has reported around 1800 power outages in the area due to the truck hitting power lines.
Chief Shumpert with South Congaree Police Department says that five cars were involved. Officials say that two lanes on Highway 302 westbound in front of the shopping center are closed. Several traffic lights in the area are affected by the power outage. The truck crashed into the building, affecting the Cruise In Express convenience store, a pizza shop and a liquor store.
Five people were transported with minor injuries. Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
