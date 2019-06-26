Orangeburg man accused of striking state trooper with vehicle, fleeing

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (T&D) - An Orangeburg man is accused of striking an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper with his vehicle and speeding away.
“These troopers were out there attempting to make our community safer when this individual intentionally and recklessly went through this checkpoint, nearly killing two officers,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
“He left them out there not knowing if they were dead or alive and his actions of leaving displayed how little he cared,” Ravenell said.
Marion Lee Turner III, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of attempted murder.
The Highway Patrol charged Turner with failure to stop for a blue light and reckless driving.
The incident occurred on June 10 as troopers were conducting a traffic checkpoint near Till and Langley roads in Orangeburg County, a remote area east of Orangeburg.
Around 11 p.m., a dark-colored Honda approached the troopers before stopping, then reversing.
As troopers attempted to get the driver to stop through verbal commands, he placed the vehicle in drive and sped forward, plowing through and striking one trooper, according to the sheriff’s office.
Trooper Robert Gleich told the court during a hearing on Wednesday that he didn’t know if his partner was dead as the car sped away.
The driver “tried to kill both of us that night,” Gleich said.
“He knew he hit me,” Trooper Micheal Burgess stated, seated in a wheelchair. “I had eye contact as I rolled over the hood.”
Burgess stated since that night, he’s been unable to work, drive or do “anything else.”
Sheriff’s office lead investigator John Stokes alleged that Turner left the two troopers in the roadway for dead.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash said it wouldn’t be fair to either side to set bond.
“I’m pretty sure he knew he hit something if not someone,” Dash said. “I don’t feel this court needs to set bond today.”
The car was seized after it was located just over a week after the troopers were hit.
Turner was picked out of a line-up after information was developed as to who drove the vehicle that night.
