Officials: 10-year-old boy among 3 people injured by lightning strike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Oahu Department of Emergency Management said that three people were struck by lightning amid severe weather Tuesday night.
One of those people was a 10-year-old boy, EMS officials said.
Around 9 p.m., Honolulu EMS responded and administered life-saving treatment to the boy in Kalihi who they say was apparently struck by lightning. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
The strike caused a power surge in the Kalihi area.
An HDOT spokesperson confirmed two airport employees were injured when lightning struck the plane they were working on. The employees were outside on the tarmac when the plane was hit.
The spokesperson said both men complained of injuries to their left arm.
They were hospitalized in serious condition. One patient was in their 30s, another in their 40s.
It prompted officials to warn the public about lightning strike hazards. During severe weather, they say it’s best to stay indoors and away from metal objects.
The apparent strikes came as a weather disturbance pounded Oahu.
A flash flood warning was posted for the entire island of Oahu. It was originally slated to last until 9:30 p.m., but the NWS extended it to 12:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service said radar indicated thunderstorms were persisting over several parts of the island, and rain was falling at rates of 3 to 4 inches in some areas.
“Pretty much turned into a river out here. At like 3, there was a small puddle and now it’s all the way up to the loading dock over there," resident Richard Devincent said in Kakaako. "You can’t even see it, but there’s a sidewalk that’s at least a foot, foot and a half. So I don’t how high up that is. Probably gonna have to swim home.”
“It’s amazing. This is like forever rain,” Honolulu resident Al Harrington added.
A flood advisory was also posted for Maui County until 2 a.m.
Around 8:30 p.m., showers started coming down on the Oahu’s southern side. That caused major flooding on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD said the H-1 freeway westbound from Vineyard to Pali was entirely shut down as of 9:30 p.m.
There were also multiple reports of vehicles that were stuck in high waters on the roads. Video sent to Hawaii News Now showed at least one vehicle stuck along the H-1 west just after the School Street exit.
On the Windward side, crews worked to clear a downed tree that was blocking two lanes of Likelike Highway Kaneohe bound at the Burmeister Overpass.
Adding to complications from severe weather, there were pockets of power outages that left a about 2,800 customers without electricity throughout the day.
An outage overnight in the Iroquois Point will reportedly last until 10 a.m. Wednesday, HECO officials estimate.
Officials are urging those in low-lying areas near streams or flood-prone areas to take precautions.
Do not cross fast-flowing water on foot or in your vehicle.
This story will be updated.
