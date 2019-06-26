Newberry Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Federal Firearm Charge Stemming from Vista Shooting

The investigation revealed that Houseal had been shot in the hip two weeks earlier and was involved in an ongoing gang dispute in Newberry. The investigation showed that when the club closed at 2:00 a.m., Houseal went to the parking lot and retrieved a firearm from the top of a car tire, where he had it stored. Armed with the firearm, he returned to the sidewalk area outside of the club where he encountered the other group of individuals from Newberry who were headed to their cars in the parking lot.