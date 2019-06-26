First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s over the next several days!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The clouds kept our temperatures down a bit today, but brace yourself! More hot, humid weather is moving in over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Stay cool! We’re tracking several days of 90s in your First Alert Forecast.
· Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.
· Storms chances are around 20% this week through your weekend.
· Much hotter weather moves in next week. Highs will be in the upper 90s.
· Looking ahead, the 4th of July looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a chance of showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect quiet conditions. We’ll see clouds around the Midlands, but no rain is expected. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather into Thursday. That means we’ll see partly cloudy skies. While a stray, late day shower is possible, most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.
On Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. It will feel a little hotter because of the humidity.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Next week, storm chances go up to 30-40%. In fact, looking ahead to the 4th of July, we’ll see hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a chance of rain and storms.
Tonight: Clouds Around. A Warm Night. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.