First Alert Forecast: Summer Is Doing It’s Thing! Hot and Humid Days Ahead

It’s A Textbook Summer Forecast
High pressure to our West over MS and AL and South over the Gulf, will keep us Hot and Dry over the next several days. Highs in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Heat Index between 97 and 99 degrees.
We’ll start to see a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons over the weekend. A slightly better chance of PM Storms as we move into next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights
- Humidity will make it feel like middle to upper 90s. Not too crazy with the heat.
- Isolated storms return by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Sun & Clouds. Hot and humid. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Fair, Lows lower 70s
Thursday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle 90s
