Portion of Millwood Avenue to be resurfaced as part of Richland Co. pedestrian plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last four years, three people have died along Millwood Avenue. On Monday, that roadway is now one step closer to becoming safer for pedestrians.
A portion of Millwood Avenue that runs from Gervais Street to Gladden Street will be resurfaced using the $485,000 approved by the Richland County transportation committee.
According to the committee, that stretch of road is the most crucial part of the larger $1.5 million pedestrian plan slated for Millwood.
“There’s other places in Columbia that need to be addressed but certainly we needed to cross this one,” Rep. Seth Rose. “Check this one off the books and what does it mean? It means we’re going to save lives. It was a matter of time before yet another person lost their life in this couple block radius on Millwood Avenue.”
The resurfacing is scheduled to start next spring. Until then, city officials will hold public hearings to determine what the proposed safety enhancements residents want to see put in place.
