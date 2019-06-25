Orangeburg man charged in deadly shooting near Edisto Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Edisto Drive that left one man dead.
Leroy Bowers, 35, has been charged murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
OCSO investigators were called to a location on Fourth Avenue just before 11 p.m. pm on June 15th. Callers were stating that a man had been shot.
Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man lying in the roadway near the junction with Rume Court. Investigators noted the man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Area residents told OCSO they had been enjoying a cookout when they heard multiple shots fired nearby.
They called 911 after seeing an apparent victim of the shooting in the street.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Bowers was formally charged and presented his rights before being told bond could be requested at a later date from a circuit court judge.
“This is not a bond hearing,” Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash said. “This court lacks jurisdiction to set bond.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Victim’s Advocate Amy Rickenberger asked to court to put into place a no-contact order, which was granted.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.