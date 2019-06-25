Lowers Humidity, Lower Storm Chance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
A weather pattern that supports heat and humidity will continue over the next several days. Slightly lower humidity values are expected through midweek.
The good news is our storm chance will take a slight detour over the next few days. Storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in around 20%.
This is for a few stray/hit or miss storms that may pop up from the heat and humidity during the afternoon. The next best opportunity to see stronger, more organized, storms will move on Thursday with the increase of moisture from the south. That means storm chances will go up late Thursday / Friday and continue through the upcoming weekend. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 90s we will continue to feel temperature above the average for the workweek.
Headlines
-Mostly Sunny and hot
-Lower chance of pop-up afternoon/evening storms
-Heat Index near 100°
Forecast
Tuesday-Thursday - Hot, Humid, Mainly Dry, Daytime highs will reach the mid 90s. Heat Index near 100°. Storm Chance 20%
Friday – Slightly Lower Temperatures, Daytime highs in the lower 90s. Storm Chance 20-30%
