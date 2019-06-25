Lexington County Council considers tax breaks for JUUL bringing new facility to the Midlands

Because e-cigarettes can contain nicotine and other harmful ingredients, there have been some concerns surrounding the industry and especially its appeal to youth. Even so, Lexington County Council Chair, Scott Whetstone, says on behalf of the council that, “we are extremely energized about this new venture with JUUL Labs, which will bring 500 jobs and additional economic growth to our County. We know that Lexington County provides favorable economic conditions for all industries and this partnership and announcement is a testament to that fact. We see the potential for JUUL Labs to experience continued success and growth in our County.”