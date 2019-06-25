I-26 in Orangeburg Co. reopened following head-on collision that killed three people

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have died in a crash that blocked all lanes on I-26 West in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials said a Freightliner was traveling east on I-26 when the driver crossed over the median and hit a 2008 Toyota van in a head-on collision. There were four people inside the van.
The fourth passenger in the van was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officials with SCHP and its MAIT team are investigating the crash.
All lanes westbound on I-26 have reopened after being blocked for hours.
Several detours were set up for motorists heading that way earlier this afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
