I-20 eastbound blocked after dump truck hit bridge

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SCDOT has blocked off I-20 east at mile marker 58 after a dump truck hit the US 1 overpass Tuesday morning.
The truck was traveling east on I-20 when it hit the bridge at 4:30 a.m. I-20 east will be blocked while SCDOT inspects the bridge.
SCDOT is asking drivers traveling eastbound on I-20 are asked to take the detour route where they will exit at mile marker 58 and take US 1 to Cedar Road onto Cromer Road and back to US 378.
Traffic delays are expected.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.