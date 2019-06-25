First Alert Forecast: Tracking hot, humid conditions for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more hot, humid weather over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Stay cool! Hot, humid conditions will be the rule over the next few days.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.
· Storms chances are around 20 and 30% this week through your weekend.
· Looking ahead, the 4th of July looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a chance of showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect quiet weather. We’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. It will be warm with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather into Wednesday. That means we’ll see mainly dry conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
Thursday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Next week, storm chances go up to 30%. In fact, looking ahead to the 4th of July, we’ll see hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a chance of storms.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. A Warm Night. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. A Little Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
