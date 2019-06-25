Fibroids spark concern over hair care products

A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology in 2012 looked at hair relaxer use and risk of fibroids in African American women in the U.S. More than 23-thousand women were studied for 12 years. Researchers found the use of hair relaxers for long periods of time can cause burns or lesions on the scalp, which makes it easier for the chemicals to enter the body. The study shows there is a direct correlation between women who frequently use chemical relaxers and more fibroids by 5%. The researchers concluded that there might be a linK, which means more studies need to be done.