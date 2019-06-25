Bamberg teen wins Junior Olympic shooting title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIS) - One point.
That was the difference that helped Bamberg teenager Alex Ahlin capture this year’s USA Shooting National Junior Olympic title. Ahlin shot 53 targets in the final, but that wouldn’t be enough to capture the skeet shooting title at first. Instead, he found himself in a shoot-off with Eli Ellis.
Ahlin defeated Ellis in the shoot-off 4-3
Alex isn’t quite done completing though. He will now head to Italy and German to compete in international competition.
