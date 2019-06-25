Ariana Grande coming to Columbia in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If “7 Rings” is your favorite thing, then you’re in luck because Ariana Grande is coming to Columbia!
Announced today via Grande’s Twitter page, Ariana Grande, the pop superstar, is bringing her “Sweetener” tour to Colonial Life Arena. The second leg of her tour will kick off in Nassau, NY and make it’s way to Columbia on December 3rd, 2019. Other locations incliude
Ticket info for Grande’s Columbia date is not yet available on the Colonial Life Arena website, but her tweet says that tickets will be available on June 26th.
