Traffic stop leads to drug bust, 4 arrests in Lexington Co.

Officials said 29-year-old Danielle Lawson and 34-year-old Williams Owens were taken into custody during a traffic stop on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road in West Columbia. Deputies were able to gather information during the stop that led them to conduct surveillance on a room at the Masters Inn in Cayce. Investigators later found cocaine and methamphetamine in the hotel room along with Alprazolam, which is also known as Xanax.