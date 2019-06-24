Traffic stop leads to drug bust, 4 arrests in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people following a traffic stop on June 18.
Officials said 29-year-old Danielle Lawson and 34-year-old Williams Owens were taken into custody during a traffic stop on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road in West Columbia. Deputies were able to gather information during the stop that led them to conduct surveillance on a room at the Masters Inn in Cayce. Investigators later found cocaine and methamphetamine in the hotel room along with Alprazolam, which is also known as Xanax.
Anthony Calvanese, 30, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute meth.
K-Leigh Taca was charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance.
Lawson was charged with possession of meth.
Owens was charged wtih trafficking meth 28 to 100 grams, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Calvanese is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Lawson, Owens, and Taca have been released on bail.
