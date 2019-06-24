Three dead after head-on collision between truck, van on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have died in a crash that blocked all lanes on I-26 West in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials said a Freightliner was traveling east on I-26 when the driver crossed over the median and hit a 2008 Toyota van in a head-on collision. There were four people inside the van.
The fourth passenger in the van was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officials with SCHP and its MAIT team are investigating the crash.
A detour has been set up for motorists heading that way, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Motorists are urged to use caution traveling through the area. If possible, please seek an alternate route.
