Starbucks’ 59th Military Family Store to open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starbucks is honoring local veterans, military spouses and active duty military as it dedicates its 59th Military Family Store in Columbia on June 25 at 10 a.m.
The location of this new store is at 9007 Two Notch Road. Starbucks’ Military Family Store is part of the company’s military commitment, including a goal to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025. Starbucks has already employed 24,000 hires.
This store will be the second Starbucks Military Family Store in South Carolina. According to Starbucks, Military spouses continue to face unemployment rates four times the national average, with an estimated unemployment rate between 16 – 18%. This store provides job opportunities for transitioning families in addition to connecting them with a supportive community of partners that are veterans and military spouses.
Military Family Stores are decorated in special military-inspired décor, with this location paying homage to Fort Jackson.
