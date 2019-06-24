SC Urban Fashion week showcases the best style of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fashion lovers, South Carolina is hosting “SC Urban Fashion Week” and you do not want to miss all the amazing events!
Myazia Johnson, the event coordinator for fashion week, says the idea came to her because she was looking to shed a light on the oft overlooked fashion scene she and many friends participated in.
“I feel like that was part of the reason why we said ‘lets do urban fashion.' It’s still an all inclusive event, it’s not just about the urban or the African-American designers, it’s about everyone because we want everyone to be viewed as equal. However, we do feel as though our fashion hasn’t had as much attention.”
Events begin on Wednesday, June 26th with a media preview party and continue through the week. Thursday, June 27th, for those who love clothes but want something a little different, organizers are hosting a “Paint and Sip” event at the Columbia Place Mall, the hub for most of the events.
Saturday is the main event, the adult fashion show, which will showcase over seven different local brands of clothing with 30-40 models taking the runway. Johnson, says this year’s show will definitely “wow” people.
“Our models have been practicing their behinds off, and they are ready to bring it. They are going to be styled in local brands... and show things in Columbia that people don’t get to see.”
A kids fashion show for the whole family will be on Sunday, June 30th also at the Columbia Place Mall.
Tickets are available through the “SC Urban Fashion Week” page.
