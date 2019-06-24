SC Highway Patrol mourning off-duty death of Lowcountry trooper

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry state trooper who also worked as a firefighter and emergency medical technician has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
Lance Cpl. A. David Cook died Monday after an extended illness, according to a release from the agency.
“This has been a very sad and difficult weekend for SCDPS, the Highway Patrol and Troop Eight specifically,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said. “On Saturday, we received news of the death of Trooper First Class Jessie D. Cannon, Troop Eight, K9 Unit. This morning, Col. Williamson and I were notified that we had lost Lance Cpl. Cook after an extended illness.”
Cook joined the Highway Patrol in 2011 and served primarily with Troop Six during his career before joining Troop Eight in 2017. Troop Six covers Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
Cook was well known in the Beaufort-Jasper first responder community where he had also served as a firefighter with Fairfax Fire Department, Brunson Fire Department and with Beaufort, Hampton, and Allendale County EMS. Before joining the Highway Patrol, Cook also served as a deputy/officer with Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeland Police Department and Yemassee Police Department.
Troopers had a chance to join other first responders last week in a procession honoring Cook as he was transferred from MUSC to Hospice Care at Hampton Regional Medical Center.
“The South Carolina Highway Patrol is so grateful for the support of Lowcountry first responders and the community during L/Cpl. Cook’s illness and for the amazing show of support during the procession from MUSC to Hampton Regional Medical Center,” SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said. “L/Cpl. Cook served his community as a firefighter, EMT and trooper. He had a true heart for helping others.”
