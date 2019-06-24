$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check your tickets!
Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery have confirmed a lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Orangeburg. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Enmarket on Neeses Highway. The prize for the ticket was initially $50,000, but the player paid an additional dollar for PowerPlay, which doubled the winnings.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 3-6-11-14-66 and the Powerball was 21.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Wednesday night’s drawing will be worth $122 million.
