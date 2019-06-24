Kershaw Co. deputies open investigation after dog wounded in shooting

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that took place on Monday in Lugoff.
Officials said the shooting happened at a home on the 1900 block of Fort Jackson Boulevard. No person was injured during the incident, but a dog was shot.
At this point, officials do not know the suspects who were involved, but they are processing the scene and searching for the injured dog.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call Investigator Chris Davis with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
