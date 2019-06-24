Heat, Humidity and Storms for the First Full Week of Summer

When you are not sweating it out you will also have to dodge a few afternoon showers and isolated strong storms. We now have a Marginal Risk of strong storms for the western half of the viewing area, that includes Lexington, N. Richland, NW Kershaw, Newberry, Saluda along with northern portions of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. The greatest risk with the storms that develop today will be strong damaging wind, but additionally you have to watch out for blind heavy downpours, lightning and hail. Based on the latest forecast model run, the storms will develop around 6 o’clock in the Upstate of South Carolina and quickly race to the east. The active weather will exit the region around 11 PM tonight.