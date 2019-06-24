Heat, Humidity and Storms for the First Full Week of Summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
The heat has returned in a big way, summer is here and we have a very active summertime pattern for most of the work week. One of the main things that you will notice in this early Summer forecast is the return of the heat and humidity.
Today we are expecting a daytime high of 98°. That temperature will feel like 103° when you factor in the humidity.
When you are not sweating it out you will also have to dodge a few afternoon showers and isolated strong storms. We now have a Marginal Risk of strong storms for the western half of the viewing area, that includes Lexington, N. Richland, NW Kershaw, Newberry, Saluda along with northern portions of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. The greatest risk with the storms that develop today will be strong damaging wind, but additionally you have to watch out for blind heavy downpours, lightning and hail. Based on the latest forecast model run, the storms will develop around 6 o’clock in the Upstate of South Carolina and quickly race to the east. The active weather will exit the region around 11 PM tonight.
Headlines
-The heat index value will reach the triple digits today
-Evening showers and storms are expected the greatest threat will be damaging wind.
-There is a marginal risk of severe weather for most of the Midlands.
Forecast
Monday - Hot, Very Humid, Daytime highs will reach the upper 90s with a heat index value of 103. Storm Chance 40%
Tuesday - More Heat and Humidity, Daytime highs in the Upper 90s. Storm Chance 20%
